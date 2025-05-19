Framingham Pond Invites Visitors to Experience a Walk Over the Water

A large pond west of Boston is giving visitors a distinctive experience of walking through the middle of it.

Framingham's Farm Pond Park has been bringing residents together to enjoy its recreational opportunities for decades.

Framingham History Center Executive Director Anna Tucker explained the history of the property to CBS News Boston. Thomas Danforth acquired the land for the park by 1684, naming it Farm Pond. Today, the 26 acres at Farm Pond provides guests access to bocce, a dog park, fishing spots, running trails, and a skate park.

But the biggest appeal is the unusual pathway that runs through the pond.

"This berm that we're standing on was actually an aqueduct that housed pipelines built in the 1800s to bring water all the way down to Boston," said Alison Eliot, deputy director of Parks and Recreation, during a tour given to CBS News Boston.

The aqueduct, positioned in the middle of the 151-acre great pond, offers a walking trail where visitors can take in 360-degree views of the fish, water, and wildlife.

Snyder noted that the land mass is part of the Sudbury Aqueduct. Framingham's Parks and Recreation department has also opened sections of the West Acqueduct to offer visitors a way to connect to paths through Framingham.

Framingham Parks and Recreation aims to bring the pathways further into downtown Framingham via the Chris Walsh Trail.

"Former State Rep. Chris Walsh was a passionate advocate for public spaces and connecting people with nature," explained Eliot. "As we make the connection, we'll actually have to build a pedestrian and bike bridge."