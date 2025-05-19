ContestsEvents
For Thrill Seeker’s This Chinese Cliff Bed Is Off The Wall

Bob Bronson
Mountain viewed from afar

Thirteen-thousand-foot Wheeler Peak is visible over changing orange and yellow autumn leaves.

For Thrill seeker's this might be just the thrill that you have been waiting for. The chance to sleep on a mountain side in a very nice comfortable bed.

We have all heard of "cliff diving", but now there's "cliff sleeping"? Yes, there is and it's in China of all places. A few weeks ago, someone set up a "cliff bed" in China, which allows thrill-seekers the chance to "sleep" on a bed that's perched 330 feet (or 100 meters) off the ground.

As far as cheap thrills go, this one is very cheap (assuming that you're already in China of course) it costs a mere $13.50. Keep in mind that you will not be really sleeping in it, you can spend a few minutes on it and get a photo or two to put on your socials.

Would you seek this thrill?

You have to wear a safety harness the whole time.  And apparently it's even safe enough for kids.  You can be as young as 14 to do it, though minors have to be accompanied by an adult.

There's a mattress and duvet . . . and you get a cup of morning "cliffside coffee" to enjoy the view with.

As far as thrill seeking goes, this is a very reasonably priced thrill. If you want to get on a rocket ride like Katy Perry and Gayle King did recently, that will be much more expensive. We assume that both of those stars got a free ride for all the added publicity that Blue Origin received, but for normal people, you will have to go to the bank.

Remember the deep sea explorer disaster of a few years ago when the submersible was crushed with all aboard? That ride to the bottom of the sea cost each of the crew upwards of $250,000 or more for that privilege.

Here's a video of the Cliff Bed

