The Top 5 Hobbies That Are Dating Red Flags

People in the dating world have to avoid as many potential land mines as they possibly can in their route to finding somebody to click with. As you get to know somebody through either dating apps or in person, everyone agrees that you should be on the lookout for dreaded red flags.



Of course, there are hundreds of potential red flags when it comes to dating. There is everything from obvious financial issues, personality traits, that don’t jive with yours or something as simple, as always talking about their former relationships.

As if it isn’t difficult enough to find somebody that you want to continue having a relationship with already. Now there are people that say that you should be on the lookout for red flags as well when it comes to their hobbies.

There's a new list online of "hobbies that are instant red flags, whether you hear about them on dates . . . with coworkers . . . or from family and "friends" on social media.



Here’s the Top 5 Hobbies that raise Red Flags

1. Beauty pageants, particularly children's. We assume that this would include any participant in pageants, whether you are a pageant coach, parents, or an actual contestant, it raises red flags, apparently.

2. MLM "work." Someone joked that it stands for "Moms Losing Money." If you’re not sure what that stands, for it is multi level marketing. This is some thing that can take over a person’s life and could potentially scare away any potential date.

3. People who are into " Pranking” This probably doesn’t need a lot of explaining, if someone is into pranks, they probably haven’t fully matured just yet. Nobody wants to deal with this level of immaturity for very long.

4. Scratch lotto tickets . . . because it's rarely just scratch tickets. It raises a red flag because people would be concerned that you could potentially gamble too much.

5. CrossFit. It’s one thing to hit the gym a few times a week, but CrossFit is a whole Nother level of working out. The raises a red flag, because you would be concerned that the person will be judging your level of fitness, and nobody wants that.