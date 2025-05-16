North End vs. Federal Hill? Where’s the Best Place in New England for Italian Food?

Where would you go if you wanted an Italian meal in New England? Would you head to the North End in Boston, or would you choose Federal Hill in Providence?

During a recent podcast, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman chewed out Italian dining in Boston's North End.

“I think Federal Hill has better Italian than the North End,” Edelman said in the April 22 episode of his podcast "Games with Names."

Boston.com asked its readers what they thought. Does the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence, Rhode Island, dish out better Italian fare than Boston's North End? Approximately 48% of respondents in a poll said that Federal Hill is the place to go for Italian cookery, while 21% said the North End means Italian.

“North End is full of tourist traps and menus built for Instagram. Federal Hill is the real deal with true Italian dishes based on simple, local ingredients and true Italian recipes,” said Marty M. of Dorchester.

“There are so many great options in the North End to choose from. Everyone can find their special place there. For my family, it will always be Pagliuca's because we love the owners and the food. A must-visit when we're in town,” noted Frank V. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About 30% of poll respondents said the answer depends on the restaurant.