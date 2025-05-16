ContestsEvents
Massachusetts’ Most Entertaining Town Name

Massachusetts' Most Entertaining Town Name

They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there,…

Anne Erickson

Anne Erickson
There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.
They say that there's a lot to a good name, and that's true of people, pets and, well, places. There are some really wild and funny town names out there, and that can make for some very fun travel plans.

When it comes to human names, the most popular baby name for 2025 for girls is Olivia and for boys is Noah, according to the Baby Center. Those both seem like old-fashioned names, which is a nice, refreshing change from some of the super modern names that have been popular lately. But, what about city names? A new report out names the funniest town name in every state in the U.S., and it's truly hilarious.

Funniest Town Name in Massachusetts

The team at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the funniest town names in each state, and it's totally entertaining, especially looking at this state. "You can send your Christmas wish list to Santa Claus, Indiana, or get a refill in Hot Coffee, Mississippi," they state in the feature, adding that "whether they honor founders, a local landmark or a reputation for rowdy bar-brawling, the funniest town names in all 50 states show a sense of humor and personality."

For Massachusetts, Mental Floss loves Belchertown. What a name. "While we had hoped that Belchertown was named for the aftermath of a particularly tasty meal, the real story is a bit less delicious: It’s named after Jonathan Belcher, a colonial governor of Massachusetts," they note in the piece. Belchertown is about two hours west of Boston, so it's certainly within road trip distance for those who want to experience it.

A few of the other towns in the feature that have names that are just too funny not to mention include Santa Claus, Indiana, and Rough and Ready, California. Can you imagine having that town in your postal address? What's wild is that Santa Claus got its name simply because Santa Fe was taken, and someone thought it was an apt alternative.

