Mass. DCR Seeks Lifeguards, Swimming Instructors for Summer Pool Season
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is recruiting lifeguards and swimming instructors for this summer.
Lifeguards, head lifeguards, pool and waterfront supervisors, and water safety instructors are needed at DCR-managed pools in the following locations:
- Boston
- Cambridge
- Chelsea
- Everett
- Lawrence
- Malden
- Revere Beach
- Somerville
- Watertown
Lifeguards are especially needed at the following sites:
- Allied Veterans Memorial Pool in Everett
- Artesani Pool in Brighton
- Dealtry Memorial Pool in Watertown
- Geisler and Higgins Pools in Lawrence
- Holland Memorial Pool in Malden
- Latta Pool in Somerville
- McCreahan Memorial Pool in Cambridge
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial Pool in Chelsea
According to a NewsCenter 5 report, certified lifeguard applicants who commit to lifeguarding at a DCR-managed beach or pool through Labor Day can receive up to $750 in bonuses plus competitive hourly wages that average between $22 and $27, depending on the position and certifications.
To apply for an open lifeguard position, applicants must be at least 16 years old by their hire date, complete lifeguard training, and be certified in first aid and CPR.
DCR offers a free lifeguard training class from June 6 to 8 in Lynn. For more information, email Eric Hammermeister-Kahn, director of pool and waterfront safety training.
Application forms are available at mass.gov/lifeguards.
DCR will open its 81 swimming areas across Massachusetts on Memorial Day Weekend. The pools will stay open through Labor Day. The agency's 24 pools across the state will open June 21, and its two wading pools will open June 14.