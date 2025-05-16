Mass. DCR Seeks Lifeguards, Swimming Instructors for Summer Pool Season

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is recruiting lifeguards and swimming instructors for this summer.

Lifeguards, head lifeguards, pool and waterfront supervisors, and water safety instructors are needed at DCR-managed pools in the following locations:

Boston

Cambridge

Chelsea

Everett

Lawrence

Malden

Revere Beach

Somerville

Watertown

Lifeguards are especially needed at the following sites:

Allied Veterans Memorial Pool in Everett

Artesani Pool in Brighton

Dealtry Memorial Pool in Watertown

Geisler and Higgins Pools in Lawrence

Holland Memorial Pool in Malden

Latta Pool in Somerville

McCreahan Memorial Pool in Cambridge

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Pool in Chelsea

According to a NewsCenter 5 report, certified lifeguard applicants who commit to lifeguarding at a DCR-managed beach or pool through Labor Day can receive up to $750 in bonuses plus competitive hourly wages that average between $22 and $27, depending on the position and certifications.

To apply for an open lifeguard position, applicants must be at least 16 years old by their hire date, complete lifeguard training, and be certified in first aid and CPR.

DCR offers a free lifeguard training class from June 6 to 8 in Lynn. For more information, email Eric Hammermeister-Kahn, director of pool and waterfront safety training.

Application forms are available at mass.gov/lifeguards.