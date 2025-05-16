Maine’s Coastal Byway Takes Fourth Place Among America’s Most Beautiful Drives

Maine's beautiful Schoodic National Scenic Byway grabbed fourth place in USA Today's 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, making it one of the country's most breathtaking drives.

Starting in Hancock, this 29-mile coastal route winds through to Winter Harbor and Acadia National Park. The mighty Mississippi River's Great River Road - running an amazing 3,000 miles from Minnesota's headwaters to the Gulf Coast - took the top spot.

The rankings were decided by public votes on specially picked nominees across several award categories. This beautiful Maine stretch was named a National Scenic Byway back in 2000.

The route's name comes from Passamaquoddy heritage - "Schoodic" comes from "Skutec," meaning "place of the burning fires." These cold Atlantic waters were important fishing grounds, first for Native peoples, then for European settlers who followed.

The route passes through Sullivan, Gouldsboro, and Birch Harbor. People can stop at Tidal Falls Preserve or enjoy amazing mountain-meets-ocean views from Schoodic Point.

At the former Waukeag Rail Station site, which operated from 1898 to 1920, you'll find the historic Taunton Bay Gateway. Soon, a Discovery and Recreation Hub will greet visitors with details about local attractions.

Water activities fill the shoreline, with people paddling kayaks and canoes along the coast. Small fishing villages line the route, serving up fresh catches to passing travelers.

The Maine Department of Transportation works with local conservation groups and the Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee to keep up this coastal gem. Their efforts help make sure future generations can enjoy its natural beauty.