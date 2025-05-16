Love Food Names Boston Sandwich Shop the Best in Massachusetts

What's not to love about a great-tasting sandwich? The folks at the website Love Food certainly have a passion for sandwiches. Recently, the team profiled the best sandwiches in every state, naming Chacarero in Boston as the best sandwich shop in Massachusetts.

Here's what Love Food had to say about this must-visit destination for sandwiches in the Bay State:

"What started as a humble pushcart owned by Chilean native Juan Hurtado is now one of Boston's busiest sandwich spots. It's especially bustling around lunchtime, when customers line up for just one thing — the Chacarero. A traditional Chilean sandwich, it features tender grilled steak or chicken (or a mix of both) in a soft round bread roll, with tomatoes, steamed green beans, and Muenster cheese added. It's then topped off with mashed avocado and a spicy, peppery secret sauce."

In addition to its popular sandwiches, Chacarero also offers additional delights on its menu. Customers can sample the Chilean hot dogs, vegan sandwiches on vegan bread (served on Fridays only), empanadas, and side dishes, such as sweet oven-fried potatoes and fruit salad.