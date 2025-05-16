81-Year-Old Becomes Oldest Graduate at Worcester State with Nursing Master’s

At 81, Eileen Montecalvo made history at Worcester State University, earning her Master of Science in Nursing. She became the oldest graduate the school has ever seen.

"You go through one thing that becomes your foundation. And you build on that... anything that interests you, you drive further into it," said Montecalvo to WCVB-TV.

Students and faculty jumped to their feet in applause during the ceremony. This accomplishment caps off her 50-year journey in healthcare, beginning as a practical nurse and working her way up through different certifications.

Her graduation coincides with a special milestone - the nursing department's 50th anniversary. Dr. Lillian R. Goodman started it in 1974 with just three people on staff. Today, it's ranked the top nursing school in Massachusetts.

"Remember that the patient comes first, not the computer... Always keep the patient and their family first," Montecalvo advised new nurses.

She started nursing when she was almost 30. Her husband John supported her decision while they raised six kids together. The profession has now drawn in both her daughter and grandchildren.

After retiring five years ago, she still wanted to learn more. With her new degree, she hopes to teach upcoming nurses.

Since 2008, the master's program has trained students using modern simulation labs. They get hands-on experience at UMass Memorial Health and Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Centers.

Worcester State graduates work throughout local hospitals. They pick up practical skills while learning to care for patients in various settings.