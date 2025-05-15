Whale Watching Season Returns to Boston Harbor: New England Aquarium and City Cruises Set Sail for 2025

Whale watching season is back in Boston, and with it comes the promise of breathtaking encounters with some of the ocean’s most magnificent creatures. The New England Aquarium, in partnership with Boston Harbor City Cruises, announced that its popular whale watch tours will resume on May 16, 2025, offering daily departures from Central Wharf through November.

For many Bostonians, the return of the whale watch is a sign that summer is just around the corner. The tours, which last three to four hours, take passengers to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a federally protected marine area about 25 miles east of the city. This region is known as a feeding ground for humpback, finback, and minke whales, as well as dolphins and a variety of seabirds.

A Tradition of Conservation and Education

Onboard each cruise, naturalists from the New England Aquarium serve as guides, providing insight into the behaviors and habitats of the marine wildlife spotted along the way. The educational aspect is a key part of the experience, according to Aquarium President and CEO Vikki N. Spruill.

“There is nothing quite like seeing a whale in its natural habitat to foster a love of the ocean and encourage people to protect marine life,” Spruill said in a statement.

Bob Lawler, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Boston Harbor City Cruises, echoed Spruill’s enthusiasm for the new season. “The start of whale watching season is always our favorite time of year. We look forward to seeing the smiles on our passengers’ faces when they are up close to whales in their natural environment,” Lawler said.

Sustainability at Sea

This year, Boston Harbor City Cruises is continuing its push toward sustainability. The company has eliminated single-use plastics on its whale watch vessels, serving food in compostable containers and removing plastic water bottles from its menu. The high-speed catamarans offer both outdoor viewing decks and spacious indoor areas with large windows, ensuring guests have a comfortable and eco-friendly journey.

Linnea Mayfield, Naturalist Manager for City Cruises, said her team is eager to return to the water. “Every season is unique, and our passionate naturalists are so excited to get out on the water to witness and share what this year has in store,” Mayfield said.

A Boost for Local Tourism

The whale watch tours are a staple for both tourists and locals, drawing thousands of visitors to Boston’s waterfront each year. With multiple cruises running daily, the program is expected to provide a significant boost to the city’s tourism sector as the busy summer season approaches.