CowParade Brings a Splash of Color-and History-to Old Sturbridge Village This Summer

Old Sturbridge Village, one of New England’s most beloved living history museums, is set to host a herd of a different kind this summer. In a unique partnership with the internationally acclaimed CowParade, the museum will transform its historic grounds into an open-air gallery featuring more than two dozen artistically decorated fiberglass cows.

The exhibition, which opens to the public the weekend of June 21–22, promises to blend art, history, and community in a way rarely seen in the region. Each cow, weighing in at 100 pounds and made of fiberglass, is being meticulously transformed by local artists into vibrant tributes to early New England life and culture. The cows will be on display through September, culminating in a charity auction to benefit Old Sturbridge Village’s educational programs.

A Community Effort

The call for artists earlier this spring drew an enthusiastic response from across New England. According to museum officials, more than 130 artists submitted over 260 design proposals. The chosen designs range from the historically inspired-such as the “Bull of Rights”-to the whimsical, including a cow painted as a giant stick of butter titled “Salted.” Each selected artist receives a $1,000 honorarium for their efforts.

James Donahue, President and CEO of Old Sturbridge Village, said the collaboration is about more than just art. “By welcoming the internationally known CowParade to Massachusetts, we hope to bring history to life in a creative and unexpected way,” Donahue said in a statement. “It is a wonderful opportunity to use Old Sturbridge Village as an open-air gallery to celebrate New England artists while offering visitors a truly unique experience.”

Connecting Past and Present

For visitors, the CowParade is more than a visual treat. The event is designed to highlight the vital role cattle played in early 19th-century New England. Alongside the art installation, guests will have the chance to meet heritage breed cows and oxen, including Devons, Shorthorns, and Randall Linebacks, and learn about historic dairying practices from costumed historians.

The event also aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s agricultural roots. “We want people to understand how integral cattle were to daily life in early America,” said a museum spokesperson. “This exhibit is a fun and engaging way to make that connection.”

A Tradition of Public Art

CowParade, which began in 1999, has become the world’s largest public art event, with more than 7,000 cows displayed in 100 cities across 32 countries. The event has attracted over 250 million visitors worldwide and has raised millions for charitable causes through its signature cow auctions.

If You Go

The CowParade exhibit will be on view at Old Sturbridge Village from June 21 through September. The museum, located just off the Massachusetts Turnpike in Sturbridge, features more than 40 historic buildings and 200 acres of scenic grounds. The final cattle auction will support the museum’s non-profit educational initiatives.