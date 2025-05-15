ContestsEvents
Concord Needs 15 More Lifeguards for Public Pools by June

Concord’s six city pools are set to open next month, but officials say they are short on lifeguards. According to information provided by Laura Bryant, assistant director of parks and recreation,…

Michael Vyskocil
Concord's six city pools are set to open next month, but officials say they are short on lifeguards.

According to information provided by Laura Bryant, assistant director of parks and recreation, to News 9, the city is seeking to hire approximately 55 seasonal lifeguards. As of Tuesday, May 13, only 40 positions have been filled.

Concord needs lifeguards on duty at the pools from mid-June to late August. Individuals could earn from $16.50 to $18.55 per hour, according to a job posting on governmentjobs.com.

During a city council meeting on Monday, May 12, council members discussed the lifeguard shortage and issued a statement to the community. 

"We desperately need 15 more lifeguards," Ward 5 city councilor Stacey Brown said in remarks shared by News 9. "This is something that is incredibly important. We don't want people swimming in the river; we want people learning how to safely swim."

Referring to Concord's pools, Brown said, "This is clean. There is no Sino bacteria, and this is something that sets us apart from other communities."

The city offers a reimbursement program to assist with its lifeguard recruitment efforts. Anyone who gets certification as a lifeguard is hired by the City of Concord and works for the city. Bryant added that all required shifts will be reimbursed for the lifeguard certification class.

