Brookline DPW Receives Grant for On-Street Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Brookline's Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Tuesday, May 13, that it has received a grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy (MassCEC) On-Street Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Solutions Grant Program.

The Town of Brookline is one of 15 municipalities named as grant recipients for this initiative. These municipalities will receive assistance in installing on-street EV charging stations in their communities.

On-Street Charging Solutions is MassCEC's consultant-run program, directed by Commonwealth Electrical Technologies with support from Leidos. This program offers financial and technical resources to municipalities that want to pilot on-street EV charging stations in their communities.

MassCEC's team of consultants will deliver the required technical support and implementation resources. Funds from the grant will also cover the design, equipment, installation, and purchasing for charging projects at up to three sites in Brookline. Four to 10 Level 2 charging ports will be installed per site.

According to a Town of Brookline news release, while the town will not incur a cost for these services as a grant recipient, the estimated value of the services is more than $500,000.

The EV charging station program is anticipated to wrap up in late 2026. Upon completion, the Town of Brookline will own, operate, and set pricing for the new EV charging stations.