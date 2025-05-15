Another Reason To Eat More Fiber

We hear it all the time, eat more fiber. Usually we hear that is because we are woefully lacking when it comes to getting our daily requirement. Very few of us even come close to achieving the goal of getting upwards of 20 to 30 grams of fiber daily.

With our diets that consist primarily from packaged foods or high carbohydrate staples like white bread, white rice and various forms of proteins, the amount of fiber we take in is not great.

The irony is, that foods with high fiber content can be delicious and nutritious at the same time. Who doesn't enjoy a nice bowl of chili or a simple black bean soup.

A high-fiber diet is good because it improves gut health, lowers cholesterol, helps regulate blood sugar, and here's one more that's new . . .

Fiber up!

A new study found that adding more fiber to your diet can reduce the amount of forever chemicals in your body. What are "forever chemicals"?

They are most often found in certain cleaning products, non-stick cookware, and even shampoo. They're called "forever" chemicals because they don't break down easily in the environment.

The bad new is, that almost everyone has them in their blood now, and it can take years to flush them out. That's why researchers are looking for ways to minimize the consumption of forever chemicals into our bodies.

The good news is the study found that we don't absorb as many when we eat lots of fiber, as of now they're not sure exactly why. However, they think it might create a sort of "gel" that lines your stomach and prevents them from being absorbed.

We should all have the goal of getting in up to 30 grams of fiber a day. That is not as easy as it sounds because most of the food we eat offers very little, a hamburger in the bun only offers a handful of fiber grams.