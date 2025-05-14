Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 16-May 18

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, L to R Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel International Ballroom on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Boston offers a mix of art, sports, and live entertainment this weekend. There's something for everyone, from a sensory-focused workshop at Harvard Art Museums to the Red Sox versus Braves series at Fenway Park. Comedy fans can catch D'Aydrian Harding on "The Stay Sober Spring Tour," while other shows and concerts round out the lineup.

What: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour

Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 4 p.m. Where: Wang Theatre at Boch Center, 270 Tremont St.

Wang Theatre at Boch Center, 270 Tremont St. Cost: Tickets start at $105

Join legends Amy Poehler and Tina Fey as they celebrate 30 years of friendship with stories, jokes, and lots of laughs on their Restless Leg Tour. Fey made a name for herself in 30 Rock, Mean Girls, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, while Poehler's legendary credits include Parks and Recreation, Russian Doll, and Lucy & Desi. Together, they bring decades of comedic genius to the stage for an "unforgettable evening of convertainment."

What: MLB games between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves

MLB games between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025; 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025; and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025

Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $42

The Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park in a highly anticipated series, highlighted by the return of the Taco and Tequila Fest on Saturday. Fans can enjoy tacos and specialty cocktails from various stands throughout the park during the game. VIP packages for the first 250 fans are available, offering early entry, exclusive access, and a Red Sox Taco and Tequila Fest koozie holder. All ticket holders can enjoy live music, entertainment, and interactive games.

What: D'Aydrian Harding: "The Stay Sober Spring Tour"

7 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025 Where: Citizens House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston

Citizens House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston Cost: $45 to $55

D'Aydrian Harding brings "The Stay Sober Spring Tour" to Citizens House of Blues Boston for a high-energy night of comedy and entertainment. Box seat guests aged 21 and over receive complimentary access to the Foundation Room when available. Venue policies include bag size restrictions and security checks, and Boston city ordinances strictly prohibit smoking and vaping.

Other Events

Boston's entertainment scene offers a variety of comedy and music performances. There are plenty of ways to enjoy a night out in the city, from stand-up shows to live concerts, including: