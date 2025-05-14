Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 16-May 18
Boston offers a mix of art, sports, and live entertainment this weekend. There's something for everyone, from a sensory-focused workshop at Harvard Art Museums to the Red Sox versus Braves series at Fenway Park. Comedy fans can catch D'Aydrian Harding on "The Stay Sober Spring Tour," while other shows and concerts round out the lineup.
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour
- What: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour
- When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 4 p.m.
- Where: Wang Theatre at Boch Center, 270 Tremont St.
- Cost: Tickets start at $105
Join legends Amy Poehler and Tina Fey as they celebrate 30 years of friendship with stories, jokes, and lots of laughs on their Restless Leg Tour. Fey made a name for herself in 30 Rock, Mean Girls, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, while Poehler's legendary credits include Parks and Recreation, Russian Doll, and Lucy & Desi. Together, they bring decades of comedic genius to the stage for an "unforgettable evening of convertainment."
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
- What: MLB games between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves
- When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025; 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025; and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025
- Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston
- Cost: Tickets start at $42
The Boston Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park in a highly anticipated series, highlighted by the return of the Taco and Tequila Fest on Saturday. Fans can enjoy tacos and specialty cocktails from various stands throughout the park during the game. VIP packages for the first 250 fans are available, offering early entry, exclusive access, and a Red Sox Taco and Tequila Fest koozie holder. All ticket holders can enjoy live music, entertainment, and interactive games.
D'Aydrian Harding: "The Stay Sober Spring Tour"
- What: D'Aydrian Harding: "The Stay Sober Spring Tour"
- When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025
- Where: Citizens House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston
- Cost: $45 to $55
D'Aydrian Harding brings "The Stay Sober Spring Tour" to Citizens House of Blues Boston for a high-energy night of comedy and entertainment. Box seat guests aged 21 and over receive complimentary access to the Foundation Room when available. Venue policies include bag size restrictions and security checks, and Boston city ordinances strictly prohibit smoking and vaping.
Other Events
Boston's entertainment scene offers a variety of comedy and music performances. There are plenty of ways to enjoy a night out in the city, from stand-up shows to live concerts, including:
- Jessie "Jetski" Johnson: 7 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, and 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston
- Gaspare Randazzo Live!: 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Nick's Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston
- Danae Hays: The First Time Tour. Friday, May 18, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Shubert Theatre At The Boch Center, 265 Tremont St.