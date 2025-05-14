ContestsEvents
NH Casinos May Get Slot Machines With Some Limitations

Michael Vyskocil

Gaming centers in New Hampshire with legacy horse racing licenses could be replacing their horse-racing machines (HHR) for slots as they seek to gain an advantage over competitors in the state's growing casino market.

Senate Bill 83 focuses on legalizing slot machines, which don't appear to be different than the current HHR machines. The distinction, however, is in how they work behind the scenes and what it costs to maintain them.

At a Wednesday, May 7, hearing in the State House on the matter, Sen. Tim Lang, who backed the bill, said the plan for the slots follows from last year's study committee on charitable gaming. If the bill passes, only casinos with an HHR license will be allowed to bring in slot machines.

“We reduce the operational costs while at the same time we'll be increasing revenue both for the operator, charity, and the state,” said Lang in comments recorded by the Concord Monitor.

According to a recent gaming report, operating HHR machines in New Hampshire costs the state approximately 6% to 18% more than operating slot machines.

The Concord Monitor noted that HHR machines have proven to be exceedingly profitable for casino operators than traditional table games such as blackjack and poker. During the fiscal year of 2024, casinos made $128.9 million from HHR machines. That's compared to $40.4 million from other games of chance.

Sen. Keith Murphy, a Republican representing Manchester, said that he does not intend to make the current “license holders extremely wealthy people.”

“I want to be clear that this bill is intended to open a market for as many applicants as they wish to apply or otherwise qualified,” Murphy stated.

Critics of the bill say that because slot machines function at a faster pace than HHR machines, the slots may promote problem gambling.

gamblingNew Hampshire
Michael VyskocilWriter
