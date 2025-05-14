ContestsEvents
CRWA to Host 2025 Herring Festival on May 18

Michael Vyskocil
A general view of the Charles River

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) will host the 2025 Herring Festival near the Watertown Dam, 64 Pleasant Street in Watertown, on Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event celebrates the annual migration of alewife, blueback herring, and American shad from the ocean into the Charles River. According to a Watertown News report, the river is an essential spawning ground for these fish species, which are considered culturally significant to the Massachusett, Nipmuc, and Wampanoag Nations. 

Admission is free for this family-friendly event, which will include community art activities, food trucks, and guided tours of the Watertown Dam. This program will also feature fun activities for participants of all ages and a live fishing demonstration.

This year's second annual festival is part of the nonprofit CRWA's 60th Anniversary Meet Your Watershed event series. Since its formation in 1965, CRWA has worked to improve the health and resiliency of the Charles River thanks to the support of citizens in the watershed.

Throughout 2025, CRWA will celebrate 60 years of accomplishments through various events held across the watershed.

Charles RiverWatertown
Michael VyskocilWriter
