Allston Taqueria Reopens Two Years After Devastating Fire

An Allston taqueria reopened its doors nearly two years after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the business.

According to an Instagram post from the business, Amelia's Taqueria, at 180 Brighton Ave. in Allston, welcomed guests back to its restaurant beginning on Friday, May 2.

“We're back and open! We missed you,” the post read. “Come see us and grab your favorite food at Amelia's Taqueria!”

The local restaurant chain has four locations around Boston and one at Assembly Row in Somerville. It offers freshly made tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and other Mexican dishes.