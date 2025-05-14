ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Allston Taqueria Reopens Two Years After Devastating Fire

An Allston taqueria reopened its doors nearly two years after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the business. According to an Instagram post from the business, Amelia’s Taqueria, at 180 Brighton Ave. in…

Michael Vyskocil
Amelia's Taqueria Menu

Photo: Amelia’s Taqueria/Facebook

An Allston taqueria reopened its doors nearly two years after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the business.

According to an Instagram post from the businessAmelia's Taqueria, at 180 Brighton Ave. in Allston, welcomed guests back to its restaurant beginning on Friday, May 2.

“We're back and open! We missed you,” the post read. “Come see us and grab your favorite food at Amelia's Taqueria!”

The local restaurant chain has four locations around Boston and one at Assembly Row in Somerville. It offers freshly made tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and other Mexican dishes.

According to a MassLive report, Amelia's Taqueria in Allston closed in September 2022 after a three-alarm fire destroyed the restaurant. The fire caused several million dollars of damage and destroyed the restaurant's interior.

AllstonBoston
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 16-May 18Jennifer Eggleston
NH Casinos May Get Slot Machines With Some Limitations
Local NewsNH Casinos May Get Slot Machines With Some LimitationsMichael Vyskocil
Peabody Essex Museum Debuts Korean Art Gallery, Exhibition with K-Pop Dance Party
Local NewsPeabody Essex Museum Debuts Korean Art Gallery, Exhibition with K-Pop Dance PartyMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect