Newport International Boat Show Ranks 6th In The Country

The Newport International Boat Show landed sixth place in the 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Boating enthusiasts can save the date for September 11-14, 2025, when the show returns to Rhode Island's beautiful waterfront.

Research reveals this boating event pumped $26.1 million into Newport County in 2022. More than 40,000 visitors attend the show, with the majority traveling from other states.

Boats valued at $175 million lined the docks, generating sales between $35-40 million. The show now covers five busy wharfs - Bannister's, Bowen's, and Perry Mill come alive during the event.

In 1970, Naval officer Paul Dodson started a modest gathering called the Newport Sailboat Show. A decade later, it evolved into the Newport International Sailboat Show as international builders joined in.

Industry changes in the 1990s led to major updates. Organizers combined the separate sailboat and powerboat shows into one main event. This change created today's Newport International Boat Show, opening a new chapter.

In 2021, visitors celebrated 50 years of boating excellence. What began as a small showcase has grown to fill Aquidneck Lobster Co. docks and surrounding waterfronts.