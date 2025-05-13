New Piano Bar Opens in Boston’s Back Bay with Unique Food and Drink Menu

Located underneath Kings on Dalton Street, a new music venue called The 88 Club has just opened its doors in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood. This basement-level piano bar started serving customers May 2.

Named after the number of keys on a piano, this spot is open Friday and Saturday nights until 1 a.m. Piano players take requests from guests, playing everything from current pop hits to beloved Disney songs.

The cocktail menu features creative combinations. Check out the Pardon My French - a sweet mix of Corvus Vodka, Chambord, and tropical juice. Pickle lovers can try the Dirty Little Dill, combining Ketel One, tangy pickle juice, and vermouth. For a blast from the past, order the 1996 Appletini, blending apple liquor with fresh lemon.

Hungry guests can enjoy fun food pairings. The popular "Tinis & Weenies" pairs mini martinis with small hot dogs. Other options include loaded snack towers to endless popcorn bowls, plus elegant martini-glass tiramisu.

Kings added this venue to their entertainment offerings nearby. Look for the blue lights to guide you in - either through the main restaurant or directly from Dalton Street next to El Barco.

The club's website says visitors can expect nights of piano singalongs featuring both established performers and up-and-coming musicians.

Opening weekend featured local musicians Janine Antonellis and Ryan Brown. Each performed three-hour sets starting at 8.

The space features modern decor, neon lights, and disco balls hanging from above. A major opening celebration is planned for May next year.