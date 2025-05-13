JetBlue Shows Off Dunkin’-Themed Plane

A flashy pink and orange Airbus A320 hit the skies on May 9, 2025, as JetBlue celebrated its 19-year coffee partnership with Dunkin'. The special paint design catches eyes with its vibrant look.

"Dunkin' has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we're proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that's as fun and bold as the brands behind it," said Marty St. George.

Crews in Macon, Georgia gave the 18-year-old A320-200, known as N643JB, its new look. After the makeover, the plane went back to flying its usual routes sporting its fresh appearance.

"This is about more than coffee in the sky; it's about two beloved brands coming together through a shared passion for meeting people where they are and fueling them on their journey," said Scott Murphy in a statement.

Since 2006, when JetBlue chose Dunkin' as its coffee provider, the partnership has taken off. By 2011, Dunkin' became the only coffee brand served on all flights.

Passengers flying this special plane on Mondays between May 19 and September 1 will get special perks. These include TrueBlue Mosaic 1 status and upgraded Dunkin' Rewards Boosted status.

In their first five years working together, flight attendants poured over 28 million cups for passengers. Now, this standout plane will cruise across North and South American skies.