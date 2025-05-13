Here’s The Cost Of Being A Wedding Guest

Wedding season is officially upon us and that means for a lot of Americans that they will be a wedding guest soon. Who doesn't love going to a wedding for a family member or close friend? It's a celebration of the bride and groom's dedication to each other and the lifelong commitment they will be making to each other.

If we're being totally honest here, there are times when we really don't want to go weddings. Maybe you would rather go somewhere else that weekend or you just don't like to attend weddings for a lot of different reasons. Of course one of the biggest reasons people don't want to attend them is the staggering price of being a wedding guest these days.

The cost of attending a wedding breakdown

According to one report, the average single person should expect to spend $461 to attend a wedding. For a couple, it's about $550 . . . that's more because you need attire for two people, but you can split travel, a hotel, and a gift.

On average, men's attire costs $333, mostly for nice shoes. A woman's outfit costs $314. They estimate travel at $80 . . . accommodations at $145 . . . and a wedding gift at $150.

Of course, if you're being invited to multiple weddings, you don't need new clothes for each one. The average woman can get three weddings out of one outfit, while the average man can get five weddings out of his.

As you can imagine the cost of being in the party is out of hand as well. For instance a single member of the bridal or groom party can expect to pay $2,137 to attend both the wedding and a bachelor or bachelorette party.

What your wedding might cost

If it's your wedding, you should expect it to cost at least $232 per guest. The average wedding has 115 guests . . . so that puts the total at more than $26,000.

The cost of weddings has gone through the roof the past few years with the price of everything going up from the food and drinks to the photographer and musical entertainment. It may be time to re-imagine what a wedding can be, heck it was not long ago that most wedding receptions were held in people's backyards.