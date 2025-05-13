ContestsEvents
E.R Doctor Reveals The 6 Word Phrase He Doesn’t Want To Hear

Bob Bronson
Young blonde surgeon doctor woman over isolated background peeking in shock covering face and eyes with hand, looking through fingers with embarrassed expression. intermittent fasting

It is hard to imagine all of the things that you will see if you are an E.R. doctor. It takes a special person to do a job like that. It's unimaginable to non-medical people what goes on in the emergency room. Sure, we have all watched television shows that are based in hospitals, but are they even close to reality?

There's a new show streaming called The Pitt on MAX that comes closer to what an E.R. is like than anything else that has ever been filmed for a dramatic show. It even stars Noah Wyly as the lead doctor (you may remember him from the mega hit on NBC back in the 90's E.R.) That also starred George Clooney in his pre-movie star days.

As good as E.R. was back in the day, it is not even close to the Pit. Which follows a typical 12 hour shift in an emergency room that features the most graphic and gruesome depictions of accidents and a myriad of other calamities that befall their patients.

It's a good show, but not for the squeamish or the faint of heart because it can be quite bloody and realistic. If you can handle it, then it may be the show for you. Especially if you're fascinated with what goes on in hospital E.R.'s.

Here are the 6 words that an E.R. doctor doesn't want to hear


An E.R. doctor in Jacksonville, Florida is trending after he revealed the six-word phrase he sees as a huge red flag, specifically when a man says it.

Whenever he hears it, he assumes something very serious is going on with the man's health "until proven otherwise." 

So what's the phrase?  The six words that worry him are . . . "My wife made me come in."

For this emergency room doctor, those words when spoken to him from a patient usually come as a red flag. His thinking is, that if the person waited this long to come in, whatever the illness is has probably been there for a while. It most likely should have already been dealt with by now.
If his wife had to tell him its time to see a doctor, and the first stop, is the emergency room, that’s a very bad sign.

Other doctors replied in the comments with more phrases they see as red flags, and there's a similar one for women:  It's a red flag if she says anything like, "I didn't want to waste your time with this, but...

The takeaway is if you think there is a problem, it is best to address it sooner rather than later. Especially if that would be a trip to an emergency room.

(Daily Mail)

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
