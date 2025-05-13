E.R Doctor Reveals The 6 Word Phrase He Doesn’t Want To Hear

It is hard to imagine all of the things that you will see if you are an E.R. doctor. It takes a special person to do a job like that. It's unimaginable to non-medical people what goes on in the emergency room. Sure, we have all watched television shows that are based in hospitals, but are they even close to reality?

There's a new show streaming called The Pitt on MAX that comes closer to what an E.R. is like than anything else that has ever been filmed for a dramatic show. It even stars Noah Wyly as the lead doctor (you may remember him from the mega hit on NBC back in the 90's E.R.) That also starred George Clooney in his pre-movie star days.

As good as E.R. was back in the day, it is not even close to the Pit. Which follows a typical 12 hour shift in an emergency room that features the most graphic and gruesome depictions of accidents and a myriad of other calamities that befall their patients.

It's a good show, but not for the squeamish or the faint of heart because it can be quite bloody and realistic. If you can handle it, then it may be the show for you. Especially if you're fascinated with what goes on in hospital E.R.'s.

Here are the 6 words that an E.R. doctor doesn't want to hear



An E.R. doctor in Jacksonville, Florida is trending after he revealed the six-word phrase he sees as a huge red flag, specifically when a man says it.

Whenever he hears it, he assumes something very serious is going on with the man's health "until proven otherwise."

So what's the phrase? The six words that worry him are . . . "My wife made me come in."

For this emergency room doctor, those words when spoken to him from a patient usually come as a red flag. His thinking is, that if the person waited this long to come in, whatever the illness is has probably been there for a while. It most likely should have already been dealt with by now.

If his wife had to tell him its time to see a doctor, and the first stop, is the emergency room, that’s a very bad sign.

Other doctors replied in the comments with more phrases they see as red flags, and there's a similar one for women: It's a red flag if she says anything like, "I didn't want to waste your time with this, but...