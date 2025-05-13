Dishwasher Hack: Crocs or Not?

ContestsEvents
Let’s talk about a modern mystery: Is washing your Crocs in the dishwasher genius or revolting?

Answer: yes. It’s both. Like pineapple on pizza or drinking milk with spaghetti.

This all started when a guy in Australia tossed his dirty Crocs into the dishwasher. Right alongside his forks, plates, and presumably, his dignity. He posted a video, the internet went nuts, and now we're all rethinking our life choices.

Dishwasher Disgust?

To be fair, they came out sparkling. Like, new shoe smell sparkling. But there’s a catch. His Crocs shrunk. Just a little. Enough to make you wonder if you’re losing circulation or if your feet grew overnight.

The culprit? Heat.

Dishwashers are basically angry steam rooms for your dinnerware. Hot water plus heated drying equals sad, shrunken footwear. And no, your dishwasher doesn't have a “lukewarm spa day” setting.

Now, confession time.

I’ve washed baseball hats in the dishwasher. And you know what? It worked. They kept their shape and didn’t smell like sadness anymore.

But I’ve also made the rookie mistake of putting plastic wine glasses on the bottom rack.

They came out looking like Salvador Dalí designed my drinkware.

You've been warned.

And it’s not just Crocs and hats. People have tossed all sorts of stuff in there:

  • Flip flops
  • Hairbrushes (bristles up, obviously)
  • Car hubcaps (what??)
  • Dog toys
  • Garden tools
  • Potatoes (yep, someone wanted to “peel” them with science)

Is it safe? Eh. Is it smart? Possibly. Is it kind of horrifying? Absolutely.

So, if you’re feeling brave and your Crocs are funky enough to clear a room, go for it. Just maybe don’t do it with your dinner plates. Or your roommate's coffee mug. Or at least warn people first.

Happy dishwashing, you hygiene rebel!

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
