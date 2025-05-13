Despite Wet Weather, New Regulations, Somerville’s PorchFest Was Still a Hit

Even less-than-ideal weather and new event regulations couldn't tamp down the spirit of the annual Somerville PorchFest on Saturday, May 10.

Despite the dreary conditions, thousands of people crowded Somerville's streets to catch musical acts playing on the porches of homes throughout the day.

According to a Boston Globe report, the event began in 2011 and has grown in attendance and musical performer participation. In 2024, a performance from the 1990s-2000s band Guster drove the event to record-setting attendance, with thousands of people cramming the city's streets.

The congestion in the city was so problematic last year that, in partnership with participating musical artists, Somerville amended its regulations surrounding the event to keep the city's primary streets open to accommodate emergency vehicles and local traffic. The Boston Globe noted that performances were banned from 13 streets in Somerville this year, including Broadway, Highland and Somerville avenues, and Summer Street.

This year, event organizers created an “ambassador” team to help manage foot traffic, provide directions and maps to portable toilets, and serve as “managers” for bands performing in the same areas.

Sean Cotter of the Boston Globe reported that Somerville was still hopping even with the changes this year.

“Groups of people who looked to be in their 20s and 30s roved the streets stopping every half block or so to check out the latest show they'd stumbled across,” he said. “Traffic on the highway exits leading into town backed up in barely-moving lines of brake lights. Powder House Square was a disaster. Parking spots were fever dreams.”

From DJs to brass bands, PorchFest represented practically every music genre. The sounds of Lit's “My Own Worst Enemy” mingled with the music of '90s-era cover bands. Attendees enjoyed the Good Trouble Brass Band, the indie band Hush Club, Proper Degorham, and Captain Oak.