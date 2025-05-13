Boston Bar Recognized as One of the Best in North America

North America's 50 Best Bars has named a Boston bar as one of the best in North America.

Equal Measure in Boston was ranked No. 81 in a list of the top 100 best bars in North America.

"We are still in awe, over-the-moon, elated, and beyond grateful," the bar said in an Instagram response to the ranking. "Cheers to our entire team, all of our guests, and the bar community at large. To be in company with all of you wonderful people is the greatest honor!"

According to its website, the Equal Measure cocktail bar offers "highly innovative" cocktails on its menu. Several creations feature names such as the “Princess Peach,” “Freaky Girl,” “Two Ducks Walk Into a Bar,” and “Gracias Gazpacho. ” Drink ingredients include offbeat combinations of ingredients such as bell pepper, duck fat, and tomato.

“Whether it's your first visit or you're a long-time caller, you'll be welcomed as a friend into the bar's warmth,” the bar's website says. “This is a place for familiarity and discovery, for the adventurer and the traditionalist.”

Equal Measure is at 775 Beacon St. in Boston. It is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday.