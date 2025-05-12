ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To See The Joe Perry Project

Enter below for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Joe Perry Project on August 19th at the Boch Center Wang Theater. According to the Boch…

105.7 WROR
The Joe Perry Project online contest page image of their tour poster.

Enter below for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Joe Perry Project on August 19th at the Boch Center Wang Theater.

According to the Boch Center Wang Theater website, Aerosmith guitarist and songwriter JOE PERRY is set to return to the road for a series of August performances. For the trek—which marks the first solo shows for Perry this year—the legendary guitarist will be joined by his Aerosmith bandmates Brad Whitford (guitar) and Buck Johnson (keys), along with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson (vocals), and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo (bass), and Eric Kretz (drums).

Tickets are now on sale!

Contest Details: For the “Win Tickets To See The Joe Perry Project” contest, visit www.wror.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning May 12, 2025 at 9:00AM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on May 18, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to four (4) winner(s) on May 19, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) pair of tickets for The Joe Perry Project event on August 19, 2025 at the Boch Center Wang Theater, Boston, MA. Up to four (4) winner(s) will be selected as described above. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $130. Otherwise, WROR’s General Rules apply and are available here.

Boch Center Wang TheatreBostonJoe Perry
105.7 WRORWriter
Related Stories
Win The Who Tickets!
ContestsWin The Who Tickets!105.7 WROR
Free Ticket Frenzy on WROR! Listen to win! Blue ticket with concert goers in the background
ContestsWROR’s Free Ticket Frenzy!105.7 WROR
Tour image of Bryan Adams getting punched for show at TD Garden on October 26th
ContestsWin Bryan Adams Tickets!105.7 WROR
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect