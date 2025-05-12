Win Tickets To See The Joe Perry Project

According to the Boch Center Wang Theater website, Aerosmith guitarist and songwriter JOE PERRY is set to return to the road for a series of August performances. For the trek—which marks the first solo shows for Perry this year—the legendary guitarist will be joined by his Aerosmith bandmates Brad Whitford (guitar) and Buck Johnson (keys), along with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson (vocals), and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo (bass), and Eric Kretz (drums).

