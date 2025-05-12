Santander Bank to Shutter 6 Mass. Branches

Santander Bank announced on Tuesday, May 6, that it will close 18 branches across the U.S. Northeast, six of which will be in Massachusetts.

Of the six banks in Massachusetts, the Boston Business Journal reported that branches in Boston, Middleton, Norwell, Salem, Woburn, and Worcester will close. The Journal cited filings from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as its source for the news about the closures.

MassLive reported that the following Massachusetts Santander branches wil shutter their doors:

Boston: 346 Congress St.

346 Congress St. Middleton: 39 S. Main St.

39 S. Main St. Norwell: 69 Washington St.

69 Washington St. Salem: 22 New Derby St.

22 New Derby St. Woburn: 19 Pleasant St.

19 Pleasant St. Worcester: 655 Park Ave.

A Providence, Rhode Island, branch is also among the 18 branches affected by the closures.

“Santander Bank continues to refine its branch footprint and retail presence, including introducing new formats and investing in digital capabilities to better accommodate our customers and meet their evolving needs,” a Santander Bank spokesperson explained to MassLive.

Santander's closure of physical banks and expansion of online banking accelerated following the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2024, Santander closed many branches, eight of which shuttered their doors in Massachusetts in 2021.

Retail Banker International reported that Santander's U.S. digital bank, Openbank, which launched in October 2024, has seen substantial growth, reaching approximately $2 billion in deposits by February 2025.