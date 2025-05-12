For A Successful First Date, Try This Method

If you're in the "dating pool" and find it hard swimming with all the duds, there may be a reason why your first date with someone is also the last date.

Sure, there's a million reasons why you were one and done with someone, it could be everything from bad chemistry to bad body odor, but for most of the time it's something that we probably didn't consider.

Curiostity.

A psychologist and relationship expert at Northwestern says a lot of bad dates have this one thing in common: You didn't go into it with a true sense of genuine curiosity in your date.

If your date senses that you’re really interested in who they are and what they are all about. Don’t just act like you are curious about them, but ask questions about their lives. After all, until you met, they have lived their own lives.

Be curious

Dates tend to go better when you ask lots of questions, and when you're actually interested in how the other person answers them.

"Vox" just did a story on why we tend to be less curious on dates than we used to be, and the myriad of online dating apps have a lot to do with it.

If the person has an extensive dating profile, you might tend to think that you know a lot about them. People have a lot more going on than what they can put in a basic dating profile.

It can be a problem, because, quote, "When we think we know someone already, we might not make the effort to genuinely get to know them."

The profile says what their favorite beach is for all of their hobbies are that doesn’t mean you’ve really gotten to know them. That is just a basic introduction into who they are. Try to ask more questions about them without making it seem like an interview.

So before your next date, maybe you shouldn’t try to go on all of their social media accounts , or check out their LinkedIn to see where they went to school and their entire work history.