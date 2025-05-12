ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

For A Successful First Date, Try This Method

If you’re in the “dating pool” and find it hard swimming with all the duds, there may be a reason why your first date with someone is also the last…

Bob Bronson

Here’s to many more magical moments together

If you're in the "dating pool" and find it hard swimming with all the duds, there may be a reason why your first date with someone is also the last date.

Sure, there's a million reasons why you were one and done with someone, it could be everything from bad chemistry to bad body odor, but for most of the time it's something that we probably didn't consider.

Curiostity.

A psychologist and relationship expert at Northwestern says a lot of bad dates have this one thing in common:  You didn't go into it with a true sense of genuine curiosity in your date.

If your date senses that you’re really interested in who they are and what they are all about. Don’t just act like you are curious about them, but ask questions about their lives. After all, until you met, they have lived their own lives.

Be curious

Dates tend to go better when you ask lots of questions, and when you're actually interested in how the other person answers them.

"Vox" just did a story on why we tend to be less curious on dates than we used to be, and the myriad of online dating apps have a lot to do with it. 
If the person has an extensive dating profile, you might tend to think that you know a lot about them. People have a lot more going on than what they can put in a basic dating profile.

It can be a problem, because, quote, "When we think we know someone already, we might not make the effort to genuinely get to know them."

The profile says what their favorite beach is for all of their hobbies are that doesn’t mean you’ve really gotten to know them. That is just a basic introduction into who they are. Try to ask more questions about them without making it seem like an interview.

So before your next date, maybe you shouldn’t try to go on all of their social media accounts , or check out their LinkedIn to see where they went to school and their entire work history.

Being curious isn't just something that applies to new relationships, by the way.  The expert at Northwestern says being curious about your partner is essential "whether you're on a first date or in the 27th year of a marriage." 

(Vox)

Datingdating appsfirst date
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 12
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 12
This Day in Sports History: May 11
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 11
This Day in Sports History: May 10
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 10
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect