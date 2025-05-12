Emmy Winner Jennifer Coolidge Tells Emerson Graduates to ‘Friggin’ Go For It’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for “The White Lotus” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge brought her signature charm and wisdom to Emerson College's 145th commencement, entertaining 1,000 graduating students at Agganis Arena. Her May 11, 2025 speech blended comedy with genuine life advice.

"When you find the thing that you want to do, I really want to highly recommend, just friggin' go for it," Coolidge told graduates.

She recalled a story from her first-grade days about cutting corners in a race. While the disqualification led to mockery from classmates, it unexpectedly drove her to develop a rich imagination where big dreams flourished.

The college presented her with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the event. Retiring Vice President Margaret Ings also received the same honor.

She delighted the crowd by ending her speech with her iconic line from Legally Blonde: "we did it!"

Her memorable roles in The White Lotus, American Pie, Best In Show, and A Minecraft Movie have earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Before fame, she studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, followed by nine years performing with The Groundlings comedy group in LA.

This isn't her first time speaking to graduates. She's given speeches at Emerson's 2020 virtual ceremony, Washington University in 2024, and returned to her alma mater, Norwell High School, in 2002.