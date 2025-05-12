Could There Be a Michelin Guide for Boston?

It's been a rumor in the Boston food community for several weeks: Could the Michelin Guide be coming to Boston?

The Boston Business Journal reported on the speculation during the week of May 5, citing an unnamed source that said the Michelin Guide would be making its way to Boston. Michelin did not comment on the matter.

The inclusion of Boston in the 2025 guide would mark a huge move forward for the city's dining scene. The guide, which carries a well-established rating system with its one-, two-, or three-star designation, is already present in several U.S. cities, such as Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.

As Michelin continues to expand its presence in the United States — the guide is based in France — rumors about a Boston edition have been circulating for some time. The Boston Globe reported in April that Michelin is now covering Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. In 2023, The New York Times reported that Denver's tourism agency paid Michelin to include Denver in a guide.

“I think that it's challenging anytime there's an award system that is pay-to-play. On the other hand, I think that being included is positive in that it shines light on all of the amazing chefs and restaurants who are contributing to making Boston a vibrant food scene. In addition, it's wonderful for travel and tourism,” said James Beard award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz in an interview with The Boston Globe. Akunowicz is from South Boston's Bar Volpe and Fox & the Knife.