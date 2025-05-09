YMCA of Greater Boston Confronts Loneliness in New Campaign

When most people think about the YMCA, they think about summer camps, workouts, and swim lessons. However, on Wednesday, May 7, the YMCA of Greater Boston unveiled a new initiative to combat a pervasive public health issue: social isolation and loneliness.

David Shapiro of the YMCA of Greater Boston said the new campaign, “See You at the Y,” is the first effort of its kind across the national network of YMCA affiliates.

Shapiro told The Boston Globe that this effort was activated in response to warnings issued by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy about the mental and physical health risks associated with increased isolation in the United States. According to Murthy's findings, one in two American adults has reported being lonely.

A $100,000 grant from the Highland Street Foundation of Newton is supporting the “See You at the Y” initiative. The Foundation will support YMCA programming for close to 2,050 families, sponsor 1,755 free summer memberships for teens, and provide 510 new senior memberships.

Funds from the grant will also support new programs that will put more emphasis on fostering healthy relationships. Those programs could be sightseeing tours for older adults, programs that get off their screens and interact with one another in person, and more events to bring families together.

“You can see it in the data: We're going to libraries less, to the office less, and we're less invested in public schools and public places,” Shapiro said. “We're not seeing each other as much, and at a higher level, we're not seeing people different from us. The Y felt like a place where we had a fighting chance” to foster these types of connections.