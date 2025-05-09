WROR’s Free Ticket Frenzy!

Sponsored by Live Nation
105.7 WROR is kicking off the summer of concerts and Free Ticket Frenzy is getting you into all the biggest shows for free!
Listen weekdays at 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, 5p for the winning code word. When you hear, you will have 20 minutes to enter it below. The more keywords to catch, the more chances you have to win!
Each day we will have your chance to win tickets to one of the following shows:
- Paul Simon at the Boch Center on June 10th
- Paul Simon at the Boch Center on June 12th
- Paul Simon at the Boch Center on June 13th
- Simple Minds at Xfinity Center on June 15th
- Coldplay at Gillette Stadium on July 15th
- Styx at Xfinity Center on July 19th
- Rod Stewart at Xfinity Center on July 26th
- TOTO at the Leader Bank Pavilion on July 26th
- The Fray at Leader Bank Pavilion on August 3rd