MBTA’s Eng Presents Grand Plans for Regional Transportation Reform

On Tuesday, May 6, MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng described broad plans to reform the MBTA during a North Shore Chamber of Commerce executive forum at the Hawthorne Hotel.

Addressing municipal leaders and business stakeholders, Eng talked about how the MBTA had been “on the verge of collapse” but is now demonstrating recovery thanks to what he believes is “a shift in urgency, transparency, and internal capability.”

“When I got here, 10% of subway tracks were in a state of good repair,” Eng said in comments recorded by itemlive.com. “Today, we're at 60%, and we'll be at 75% by the end of the year. What used to be a 40-year job, we're now doing in one — and doing it more cost-effectively.”

Eng said the system's priorities involve removing hundreds of speed restrictions, installing new signals, modernizing trains, and boosting ferry and bus service.

According to Eng, the MBTA is now taking a “regional rail mindset,” a format that follows all-day service that accounts for changes in travel patterns. He called attention to the installation of the temporary commuter rail platform as evidence of the MBTA's rapid, practical investments in its service offerings.

According to itemlive.com, the MBTA is considering adding a second Lynn stop near the Gear Works development. It is also investigating ferry service expansions and electrification along the Eastern Route. Eng explained that the MBTA's acquisition of two ferry vessels used in New York have enabled the agency to improve efficiencies with its water service.