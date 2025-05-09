Massachusetts Opens Public Design Contest for New State Flag and Seal

People living in Massachusetts can now submit designs for a new state flag, seal, and motto through June 18, 2025. The change comes after years of pushback about how Native Americans are shown in the current symbols.

Once submissions end, the Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission will narrow down entries to three top picks. They'll then travel across the state getting public feedback before sending final options to the governor in late July.

The state set aside $100,000 for this project, which aims to address ongoing worries about the current seal. The existing design shows a troubling image - a white hand holding a sword above a Native American figure.

People have been pushing for this change for 50 years. In 1984, Rep. Byron Rushing led the first try through law-making. Even with support from Native American groups, several bills got stuck in the statehouse.

The symbols we see today go back to 1800s Massachusetts. The seal shows Myles Standish's sword and carries the motto: "By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty."

An earlier commission ended in 2023 without choosing new designs. Their main message: future symbols need to represent everyone in the state.

The new committee got off to a rough start. They missed their first meeting last October, and some seats stayed empty until December.

This new try is different from before. Instead of just updating old images, they want to create symbols that bring today's Massachusetts together.

When the submission window closes next summer, the committee will need to sort through all the entries to pick three favorites. The public will then get to share their thoughts on these choices.