Cactus Club Cafe to Open New Boston Location This Year

A restaurant chain specializing in elevated dining experiences plans to open a 10,000-square-foot location in Boston later this year.

The Cactus Club Cafe announced on Wednesday, May 7, that it will open its 34th location in the heart of Back Bay at 500 Boylston St. The new location will be the first Cactus Club Cafe offering from the Canadian-based restaurant chain in the United States.

In keeping with its upscale dining experience, the Cactus Club Cafe will feature an upscale-chic interior, lively music, and dynamic dishes. The Boston restaurant location will accommodate 325 people across its main and private dining areas, plus a lounge. Additional seating will be available on an outdoor patio.

“Back Bay is a vibrant neighborhood that aligns perfectly with our vision for modern dining — timeless, social, and stylish,“ Cactus Club Cafe President Andrew Latchford said in a press release shared with MassLive. ”This marks an important milestone for our expansion into the U.S., and we can't wait to welcome Bostonians to experience what makes Cactus so special.”