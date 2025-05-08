New Pan-Asian Restaurant to Open in Somerville’s Assembly Row
A new dining destination serving Pan-Asian fare is coming to Somerville's Assembly Row.
According to the Boston Restaurant Talk blog, Cocolee will take over the former River Bar location at 661 Assembly Row. A sample menu reveals dishes such as adobo pork skewers, barbecue mushroom bao, confit duck wings, crab basil fried rice, Maui-style noodles, sea bass, smoked ribeye, and wok-fried green beans.
A specific opening date for Cocolee has not been announced.
