ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Pan-Asian Restaurant to Open in Somerville’s Assembly Row

A new dining destination serving Pan-Asian fare is coming to Somerville’s Assembly Row. According to the Boston Restaurant Talk blog, Cocolee will take over the former River Bar location at…

Michael Vyskocil
Traditional Chinese food mapo tofu dish with pork and steamed rice being held in chopsticks. Chives at background

Stock Image

A new dining destination serving Pan-Asian fare is coming to Somerville's Assembly Row.

According to the Boston Restaurant Talk blog, Cocolee will take over the former River Bar location at 661 Assembly Row. A sample menu reveals dishes such as adobo pork skewers, barbecue mushroom bao, confit duck wings, crab basil fried rice, Maui-style noodles, sea bass, smoked ribeye, and wok-fried green beans.

A specific opening date for Cocolee has not been announced.

Learn more about Cocolee on the restaurant's website.

FoodrestaurantsSomerville
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Bravo Network Adds Rhode Island to Real Housewives Franchise
Local NewsBravo Network Adds Rhode Island to Real Housewives FranchiseTim Staskiewicz
Gen Z Eschews the Bar Culture in Boston
Local NewsGen Z Eschews the Bar Culture in BostonMichael Vyskocil
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard
Local NewsNew Developments at Hingham Shipyard Bring Food, Fun to South ShoreMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect