New Developments at Hingham Shipyard Bring Food, Fun to South Shore

Michael Vyskocil
The Launch at Hingham Shipyard

Photo: The Launch at Hingham Shipyard/Facebook

The Launch at Hingham Shipyard welcomes new businesses and celebrates the return of its summer concert series.

According to a Boston Real Estate Times report, Cohasset's Salty Days Fish Co. will launch a full-service restaurant steps from the water in the space previously occupied by Boathouse Bistro. Known for its upscale seafood and sushi served in a comfortable environment, Salty Days will expand its offerings to include a full bar, outdoor patio dining, and takeout service at The Launch.

J.Crew Factory is set to open a new location at The Launch in time for the back-to-school season. The new store will offer styles for men, women, and children and feature in-store-only promotions and a rotating selection of new merchandise.

Kids Empire will unveil a nearly 10,000-square-foot indoor play center in what will be the brand's first Massachusetts location. Designed for family fun, the facility will feature climbing structures, slides, a dance floor, and turf areas, suitable for birthday parties, field trips, and drop-in play.

With summer returning to the Boston area, the Hingham Shipyard will host its free summer concert series, now in its 15th year. Starting June 27 and running through Aug. 29, the Friday night concerts at 7 p.m. will highlight diverse entertainment, including a local high school band, Brimstone Corner, making its debut. The concerts take place at the amphitheater behind 18 Shipyard Drive.

“With new additions and the return of beloved summer traditions, The Launch at Hingham Shipyard is an unmatched destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment,” said Rachael Diharce, vice president of retail leasing for Samuels & Associates, in a statement provided to the Boston Real Estate Times.

Hingham
Michael VyskocilWriter
