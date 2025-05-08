ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nearly 40% Of People Would Donate An Organ For A Loved One

When it comes to sharing with our loved ones, most of say they would do anything for them, but would you donate an organ to one of them? That is…

Bob Bronson
Team of doctors are performing surgery on a patient at hospital. Multi-ethnic surgeons are operating patient in emergency room. They are wearing blue scrubs.

Stock Image

When it comes to sharing with our loved ones, most of say they would do anything for them, but would you donate an organ to one of them? That is a real test of how much we truly care for someone and the surprising answer to that very question is nearly 40%.

Of course it is easy to say that you would donate and organ, but the idea of really doing it makes it a lot tougher to actually follow through with it. We assume that the organ would be something you have two of and that usually comes down to a kidney.

Humans can live with just one kidney very well, but the thought of having one of yours removed and donated is a daunting one. It makes you wonder if the 60% of people who say they wouldn't donate theirs have thought long and hard about the actual process of doing it. Obviously donating an organ isn't an easy proposition. It's one thing to say you would and entirely something else when it comes to going under the knife.

Here's how much sharing average Americans say they would do

In a new survey, 82% of people said they'd share a windfall of $100,000 with close friends and family . . . 62% would put their reputation on the line to act as a reference on an application . . . and 53% said they'd endure waiting in line at the DMV for someone they care about. When it comes to donating a body part "just" 39% would be willing to donate an organ.

We assume that we are talking about a body organ while you're still alive so, a kidney, lung, or a portion of your liver, pancreas, or intestine.

Some reports suggest that 39% donating an organ is LOW, but you could also look at that as a solid number:  It's about 2-in-5. 

If you're not one of the 40% of people that would donate a body organ, then perhaps you would be more comfortable making a donation when you die. That is still a very nice thing to do and you can make a real difference in someone's life after your passing. All you have to do is sign up to be an organ doner at the RMV or DMV upon renewing your drivers license. We all should.

(Study Finds)

FamilyhospitalOrgan Donor
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Black Dog Tavern Founder Robert Douglas Dies at 93
UncategorizedBlack Dog Tavern Founder Robert Douglas Dies at 93Tim Staskiewicz
Tour image of Bryan Adams getting punched for show at TD Garden on October 26th
ContestsWin Bryan Adams Tickets!105.7 WROR
Win Stevie Nicks Tickets!
UncategorizedWin Stevie Nicks Tickets!105.7 WROR
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect