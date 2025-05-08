Nearly 40% Of People Would Donate An Organ For A Loved One

When it comes to sharing with our loved ones, most of say they would do anything for them, but would you donate an organ to one of them? That is a real test of how much we truly care for someone and the surprising answer to that very question is nearly 40%.

Of course it is easy to say that you would donate and organ, but the idea of really doing it makes it a lot tougher to actually follow through with it. We assume that the organ would be something you have two of and that usually comes down to a kidney.

Humans can live with just one kidney very well, but the thought of having one of yours removed and donated is a daunting one. It makes you wonder if the 60% of people who say they wouldn't donate theirs have thought long and hard about the actual process of doing it. Obviously donating an organ isn't an easy proposition. It's one thing to say you would and entirely something else when it comes to going under the knife.

Here's how much sharing average Americans say they would do

In a new survey, 82% of people said they'd share a windfall of $100,000 with close friends and family . . . 62% would put their reputation on the line to act as a reference on an application . . . and 53% said they'd endure waiting in line at the DMV for someone they care about. When it comes to donating a body part "just" 39% would be willing to donate an organ.

We assume that we are talking about a body organ while you're still alive so, a kidney, lung, or a portion of your liver, pancreas, or intestine.

Some reports suggest that 39% donating an organ is LOW, but you could also look at that as a solid number: It's about 2-in-5.