ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Is May the Worst Month to Be a Parent? Oh, Absolutely.

May is the boss level of parenting. You’ve slogged through the winter holidays, survived the stomach bugs of February, and limped through Spring Break, only to find yourself now—bewildered, and…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
May

Elementary school kids run from camera in corridor, close up

May is the boss level of parenting. You’ve slogged through the winter holidays, survived the stomach bugs of February, and limped through Spring Break, only to find yourself now—bewildered, and holding a bake sale sign-up sheet like it’s a subpoena.

May is when the calendar becomes a jigsaw puzzle designed by sadists.

Field Day, Theme Week, Spring Concert, Art Shows, Teacher Appreciation Week (which lasts seven days but somehow requires 14 different Pinterest-level gift ideas).

And let's not forget: you’re also supposed to be planning all of summer right now. Camps, vacations, childcare—because God forbid your kid have a free afternoon in July.

Free afternoons breed TikToks and boredom, and that’s just asking for trouble.

Also: Do you get the bus monitor a gift? What about the school nurse? Your kid had pinkeye once; does that warrant a Starbucks card?

How many $10 gift cards is too many to buy in a single week? And why is everything happening on a Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., when normal people are at work, not watching second graders "dance like no one's watching" to Pharrell's Happy?

And what is Theme Week? Why does your child need to dress as their "future career" on Monday, wear neon on Tuesday, bring a poem about kindness on Wednesday, and show up as their "favorite fruit" on Thursday? These are not the traditions of a functioning society.

I once threatened to send Lucy to school in a neglige for pajama day, just so the MADNESS would end.

Let’s talk about the bake sale. Or more accurately, the last-minute “Can you make 36 cupcakes by tomorrow?” text you get at 8:46 p.m. You don’t even have eggs. Now you’re the parent frantically sprinkling powdered sugar on a box of stale mini muffins at midnight, wondering when your life became a cross between Top Chef and a nervous breakdown.

And amid it all, you're still doing your actual job, keeping tiny humans alive, managing a household, and pretending you're totally fine when your boss mentions Q3 deliverables.

So, yes—May is a carnival of chaos, a glitter-filled emotional rollercoaster with no seat belts

And while your kids are thriving and making memories, you’re just trying to remember if it’s crazy hat day or if you hallucinated that in a fever dream.

Hang in there. Only a month left. Then it’s summer. And you’ll be just as stressed, but at least it’ll be warm.

MayparentingSchool
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Robert Francis Prevost Elected as 1st American Pope, Will Take the Name Leo XIV
Human InterestRobert Francis Prevost Elected as 1st American Pope, Will Take the Name Leo XIVErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Sports History: May 8
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 8Michael Garaventa
Woodstock: Images from the Iconic Festival
Human InterestIs Hitchhiking Making A Comeback?Bob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect