Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 9-May 11

Boston's weekend lineup offers something for every crowd, from viral music sensations and genre-bending classical fusion to beloved family traditions. Catch Isabel LaRosa's electrifying alt-pop set, experience Tessa Lark's Appalachian-classical blend with Edgar Meyer and Joshua Roman, or take the kids to Duckling Day for Mother's Day fun. There's also live music, immersive theater, and one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the country to explore in Boston, Massachusetts.

Isabel LaRosa

What: Isabel LaRosa

Isabel LaRosa When: Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Boston Theater, Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Boston Theater, Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $45

TikTok phenom Isabel LaRosa is hitting the road and turning up the volume. Known for viral tracks such as "I'm Yours" and "Favourite," LaRosa's hypnotic blend of alt-pop and moody rock has positioned her as one of the genre's most exciting rising stars. Her 2023 album "YOU FEAR THE GOD THAT LOVES YOU" marked a bold evolution — gritty, guitar-heavy, and unapologetically raw.

Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman, and Edgar Meyer

What: Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman, and Edgar Meyer

Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman, and Edgar Meyer When: Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge, Massachusetts

Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge, Massachusetts Cost: Tickets start at $39

Tessa Lark brings a rare and radiant blend of classical finesse and Appalachian soul to the stage, seamlessly merging the refinement of her violin training with the energy of bluegrass and mountain traditions. Her vibrant, genre-defying style creates a dynamic musical dialogue, especially when joined by double bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer and cellist-composer Joshua Roman. This trio promises a performance rich in collaboration, creativity, and joyful musical exploration.

Duckling Day

What: Duckling Day

Duckling Day When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon Where: Parkman Bandstand, Boston Public Garden, 139 Tremont St., Boston

Parkman Bandstand, Boston Public Garden, 139 Tremont St., Boston Cost: $35 per family (any size)

Duckling Day is a beloved Boston tradition that brings the pages of "Make Way for Ducklings" to life with a joyful, family-friendly celebration each Mother's Day. Held on Boston Common, the event features live music, magic shows, games, and themed activities centered around the classic children's book by Robert McCloskey. The day's highlight is the adorable parade, where children — often dressed as ducklings — waddle along Mrs. Mallard's path to the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Other Events

Live music fans can catch an intimate show from a genre-blending artist known for his sharp lyrics and laid-back style. Theatergoers will enjoy an energetic, immersive performance that blends comedy, music, and visual spectacle. For those drawn to gaming and pop culture, one of the country's largest fan conventions brings together interactive exhibits, panels, and cosplay over four full days: