North Andover Eye Doctor Part Of Exciting New Project

My eye doctor Alex Martin at Boston Vision’s Lawrence office is a very busy man. On top of being a young husband and father of 3, (including a set of…

Bob Bronson

My eye doctor Alex Martin at Boston Vision’s Lawrence office is a very busy man. On top of being a young husband and father of 3, (including a set of twins) and a soon to be born, new addition to the family, he has helped launch an exciting new product.

That product is Eyebot, a self contained automated eye exam in kiosk size form that are starting to pop up in our area.

The self taking eye exam Eyebot was the brainchild of Matthias Hoffman and Jack Moldave who approached him over 4 years ago.

The Vision

The vision is, that this technology gives people the immediate access to vision screening services, regardless of how far they are from an eye doctor, and without appointment, Dr. Martin (Optometrist) envisions these kiosks in malls, hospitals, jails, schools, primary care, offices, and doctor offices. Something that is near, and dear to his heart would be to take this international. He says “we are starting talks with a few international nonprofits to provide eye services WORLD WIDE because there are simply not enough doctors to go around”.

Dr Martin introduced me to the prototype Eyebot a few months ago in his office. He asked me to test my eyes using this brand new technology that he along with his partners have invented.

While he was standing by, I was able to literally give myself an eye exam and see the results instantaneously. He compared the Eyebot test with the one he had just taken of me moments ago in his office.
The results were amazing because it was identical to the old fashioned doctor assisted test.

Dr Martin says this new self- testing technology is not meant to take the place of seeing your eye doctor, but you will be able to test your eyes and if wanted, virtually try on glasses through their partner Zenni.
Think of it as one stop shopping that can be don in minutes and without the costs of an eye exam, because Eyebot is free.

Eyebot will be popping up near you

I spent some time with Dr. Martin at the Burlington mall at the Eyebot kiosk recently to see the finished product that is now starting to pop up. It is so easy and intuitive to use and it is kind of fun to see such immediate results.

At this time you can try Eyebot for yourself at the Natick Mall, Pheasant Lane Mall, Boston University, and other non-public locations. At this point there are approximately 10 operational in the country.

Check out the Eyebot here

Bob takes the Eyebot eye exam at Burlington Mall, Burlington, MA.

