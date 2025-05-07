Daily Provisions to Open All-Day Cafe in Harvard Square This Summer

Union Square Hospitality Group is bringing another dynamic restaurant concept to Boston this summer.

On Monday, May 5, Eater Boston reported that the company will open its popular all-day cafe, Daily Provisions, in Harvard Square at 1 Brattle St. this summer. News of Daily Provisions' opening follows an earlier announcement that the company's Seaport locations for Daily Provisions and Ci Siamo would open later this year.

“At its heart, Daily Provisions is a neighborhood cafe and Harvard Square is one of the country's celebrated neighborhoods,” Daily Provisions President Zach Koff said in an email to Eater Boston. “The unique mix of longtime residents, a diverse international demographic, and plenty of new visitors — all of whom are curious, smart, and actively engaged — make it a perfect fit for Daily Provisions.”

At the Harvard Square location, customers can expect to find all the Daily Provisions staples that have made its fare legendary among New Yorkers, including the breakfast sandwiches featuring thick pieces of bacon, roast chicken, and French crullers. Koff said that some Boston-specific items will be included on the Daily Provisions menu, but no specific details were provided.

The Harvard Square opening marks the first time Union Square Hospitality Group has expanded the Daily Provisions concept outside of the New York City area. A Jersey City location opened in March. Union Square Hospitality Group is also working to open another arm of the cafe in Washington, D.C., which is set to open this summer.