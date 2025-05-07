ContestsEvents
‘Connect the Town, Enrich the Neighborhood’: What’s Behind Shrewsbury’s Trails Project

The Shrewsbury Trails Committee has been working to connect Shrewsbury’s walking trails with the major parks in the town, create loop trails between the parks to permit longer continuous walks,…

Michael Vyskocil
The Shrewsbury Trails Committee has been working to connect Shrewsbury's walking trails with the major parks in the town, create loop trails between the parks to permit longer continuous walks, and reduce the need for vehicles to access nearby parks and trail networks.

On the Town of Shrewsbury's website, the Shrewsbury Trails Committee outlines the project's goal to connect all the community's major parks by using one trail, essentially adding 11 miles of trails to the current trail network. According to the town's website, "The intention is to use Town land, power line easements, and public roads. The Committee is currently working with several organizations to reach this goal."

The second goal of the initiative, enriching neighborhoods, will involve adding connecting trails among existing hiking and walking areas. This effort would create trail loops, ranging approximately 3 miles to 5 miles long. These loops would include:

  • Looping Camp Wunnegun and Lake St. Park
  • Looping Carlstrom Forest and Prospect Park
  • Creating an area in Rawson Hill, north of Hill Street, where the Committee plans to build and mark trails on Rawson Hill

According to the website, "Once loop trails are established in these neighborhoods, residents within these neighborhoods will have safe, public access to existing hiking areas.  These trails will be usable by hikers, dog walkers, kids on bicycles, and more."

Learn more about this project on the Town of Shrewsbury's website.

Shrewsbury
Michael VyskocilWriter
