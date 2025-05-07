Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard Earn Spots on AAA Top 50 U.S. Vacation Destinations List

Two well-visited sites in Massachusetts have been named to AAA's 50 Best Vacation Spots in the US to Visit in 2025.

Martha's Vineyard took the No. 15 spot in the rankings. AAA editors commented on the following aspects of Martha's Vineyard:

"Watch your worries sail away when you step foot on Martha's Vineyard. This island comes to life in the summertime with its amazing weather, beautiful beaches, and charming villages. From the gentle shores of Menemsha Public Beach to the roaring surf of Katama Beach, you'll find your haven no matter what type of beachgoer you are."

The travel agency suggested that visitors to Martha's Vineyard take advantage of the all-island bus tour, the Martha's Vineyard Venture Scavenger Hunt, or the six-hour sailing tour of Vineyard Harbor Haven and Sound.

Cape Cod came in at No. 30 on the list. AAA editors noted that the Cape's 15 villages convey distinctive charm that endears themselves to visitors. "Whether you spend a week here or take a short day trip from Boston, Cape Cod is a delightful place to connect with your loved one," AAA noted.