Boston Chef Earns Place on James Beard Foundation’s ‘One to Watch’ List

Michael Vyskocil
Chef Douglass Williams

Photo: MIDA/Facebook

Boston chef Douglass Williams has been named to the James Beard Foundation's "ones to watch" list, one of 20 honorees. 

Williams, a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, has spent his culinary career creating and working at some of the best restaurants in the United States and around the world. Even a diagnosis of Crohn's disease could not keep him away from his dreams.

According to Williams' bio on his website, he started a private chef and cooking class company, Culinary Breakdown, at 24. He is the chef and owner of MIDA restaurants in Boston's South End neighborhood, Newton, East Boston, and Fenway, plus APIZZA in the TD Garden area of Boston. 

"As the only Black, chef-owned restaurant in Boston, I continue to find ways to put my passion for storytelling and teaching to use by building bridges in the community through food and conversation," he said.

Williams resides in Newton with his wife Debra and twin boys, Lev and Raffa.

According to the James Beard Foundation, each chef of the TasteTwenty cohort has been selected for exceptional culinary talent and contributions beyond the kitchen. "They're champions of positive change — from supporting sustainable agriculture, investing in their teams, elevating quality ingredients, advocating for a more resilient food system, and more," the Foundation noted on its website.

Michael VyskocilWriter
