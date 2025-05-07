Boston Chef Earns Place on James Beard Foundation’s ‘One to Watch’ List

Boston chef Douglass Williams has been named to the James Beard Foundation's "ones to watch" list, one of 20 honorees.

Williams, a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, has spent his culinary career creating and working at some of the best restaurants in the United States and around the world. Even a diagnosis of Crohn's disease could not keep him away from his dreams.

According to Williams' bio on his website, he started a private chef and cooking class company, Culinary Breakdown, at 24. He is the chef and owner of MIDA restaurants in Boston's South End neighborhood, Newton, East Boston, and Fenway, plus APIZZA in the TD Garden area of Boston.

"As the only Black, chef-owned restaurant in Boston, I continue to find ways to put my passion for storytelling and teaching to use by building bridges in the community through food and conversation," he said.

Williams resides in Newton with his wife Debra and twin boys, Lev and Raffa.