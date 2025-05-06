The Real Value of a $100K Salary in Massachusetts

A salary of $100,000 means different things in different states. In one state, someone could live like a king on $100,000, but in another state, it could be a totally different story. So, when it comes to how far a salary will go for a worker, the local economy has a lot to do with it. Now, a new study has revealed how far a $100,000 salary will get a worker in 2025 in all of the states in the U.S.

How Far $100,000 Will Go in the State

So, what's the average salary in the U.S.? SoFi states that the national average salary, which is "the sum of all incomes divided by the number of workers," in the U.S. is $63,795. They add that "where someone lives, their industry, education level, and current demand for that job all contribute to how much a worker earns per year."

Also, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, per Fidelity, American workers made a median wage of $1,139 per week in the first quarter of 2024, which would add up to $59,228 per year. "Median pay can vary significantly depending on factors like age, sex, location and education," Fidelity added.

Now, new study by SEOSpace, reported by reported by KDAF-TV, shows how far a $100,000 salary will go in 2025 in all U.S. states, looking at federal and state taxes and the state's cost of living. "The study's findings make one thing clear: earning six figures might not be enough to live comfortably everywhere, especially in expensive states," KDAF-TV states.

So, how far will $100,000 go in Massachusetts? The buying power of $100,000 in the state is actually $53,581, so it won't go far, which isn't a surprise given the cost of living in the state.