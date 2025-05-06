Keith Lockhart Hits 30-Year Mark Leading Boston Pops with 2,000 Shows

BOSTON, MA – MAY 4: Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek presents Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart with a Fenway Park scoreboard number 30 in honor of his 30th season conducting the orchestra before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 4, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Over three decades, Keith Lockhart has led the Boston Pops Orchestra through an incredible 2,000 performances. Taking over in 1995 at just 35 years old, he followed in the footsteps of legends Arthur Fiedler and John Williams.

Bass player Larry Wolfe credits Lockhart's natural leadership on stage for his staying power. "I want us always moving forward... connecting people not just to great music but also each other," Lockhart told CBS News Boston.

The orchestra has traveled extensively during his time. They've played to packed houses in 150 cities across 38 states. Going international, they wowed audiences during four tours in Japan and Korea.

They recorded eight RCA Victor albums during this time. Their energetic album "Runnin' Wild" climbed to the top of Billboard's crossover chart.

Major sports events created memorable highlights. The Pops performed at Super Bowl XXXVI's pre-game show in 2002, played at NBA Finals games in 2008, and celebrated with the Red Sox at victory parties in 2009 and 2018.

Josh Baker, the principal bassoonist, admires Lockhart's commitment to supporting young talent. The Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition is one way he discovers new performers.

Every Fourth of July, crowds of half a million gather at the Esplanade. Millions more tune in to watch from home.

Symphony Hall stays busy with movie nights and Broadway shows. Recent favorites included "Jaws" with live orchestra and shows featuring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Lockhart started fresh programs like JazzFest and EdgeFest. These events brought music legends - Chick Corea, Dianne Reeves - to perform together.