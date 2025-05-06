Charlton Service Plaza Named Top Public Restroom in Massachusetts

Motorists throughout the country have voted the Charlton Service Plaza on I-90 as the best public restroom in Massachusetts. The rest stop landed at number 13 nationally in American River Wellness's survey of 3,017 drivers.

For state rest areas, this plaza beat out spots like the Lee Rest Area nestled in the Berkshires and the I-95 Lexington Service Plaza. The review excluded retail locations and restaurants, focusing only on highway facilities.

Open 24/7, this spotless pit stop offers plenty of amenities. Travelers can use roomy family bathrooms, quick WiFi, and grab food from places like McDonald's and Papa Gino's pizza.

Ever since opening in 1957, this key stop has served millions of travelers along the 138-mile Mass Pike. It's a popular break point for drivers heading to Boston and those traveling through western New England.

Recent updates keep the plaza modern. EV charging stations now join regular gas pumps, while truckers enjoy plenty of overnight parking space between trips.

Tired drivers get more than just a bathroom break here. They can hit up the ATM, check out sunglasses at Izone, or enjoy a scoop from Giffords Famous Ice Cream. There's even a dedicated dog walking area.

This stop adds to North Charlton's long story. Back in colonial times, travelers would rest at local taverns along these same routes.

Inside, cozy seating areas let road-weary visitors relax. The Gulf Express shop keeps travel necessities close at hand.