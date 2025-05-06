ContestsEvents
Anna’s Taqueria Expands to Natick, Bringing Iconic Boston Burritos to MetroWest

Anna’s Taqueria, a staple of Boston’s Mexican food scene for nearly 30 years, will open its newest location in Natick on Tuesday, May 13.

Tim Staskiewicz
Taco spread at Anna’s Taqueria

Photo Provided: Anna’s Taqueria

Anna’s Taqueria, a staple of Boston’s Mexican food scene for nearly 30 years, will open its newest location in Natick on Tuesday, May 13. The restaurant, located at 1265 Worcester Street along Route 9 West, marks the brand’s latest move to expand beyond Boston and into the suburbs.

Founded in Brookline in 1995, Anna’s Taqueria has built a loyal following with its fast-casual approach to Mexican cuisine, serving up burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and bowls made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The Natick outpost will feature a 2,000-square-foot dining area and a seasonal outdoor patio.

The new location will also debut a menu innovation: made-to-order corn tortillas crafted from homemade masa, prepared fresh for each taco. This addition, exclusive to Natick at launch, will eventually roll out to other Anna’s Taqueria locations. The restaurant will also bring back its popular watermelon agua fresca, made daily from hand-pressed fresh watermelon, just in time for summer.

Anna’s Taqueria new Natick location

<em>Photo Provided: Anna’s Taqueria</em>

Owner Anthony Ackil said Anna’s is excited to join the Natick community and continue its tradition of serving simple, high-quality Mexican food.

“For thirty years, Anna’s has served simple, high-quality cuisine steeped in integrity and we love that we’ll become a part of people’s lives in the MetroWest,” Ackil said in a statement.

Anna’s Taqueria has recently opened locations in Woburn and on Northeastern University’s campus. The company plans further expansion, with new restaurants coming soon to Boston’s Summer Street, Dedham’s Legacy Place, South Boston, and Cranston, Rhode Island.

The Natick location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning May 13.

